Alleged domestic attack ends in man’s arrest

Reports of a man seen punching a woman in the face near Golden Valley Road sparked a foot chase by deputies through the shrubbery behind stores in the area, ending in the arrest of one man.



Shortly before 1 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a fight between a man and a woman on Golden Valley Road, near the Plaza at Golden Valley.



“Somebody was taken into custody for domestic violence,” Sgt. Derrick Ballentine said.



The arrest was made after an off-duty first responder reportedly witnessed the assault.



The first responder, who spoke on condition he not be identified, said he was getting his car washed at the Shell gas station on Golden Valley Road, just south of Highway 14.



“I walked across the parking lot to throw some trash away when I saw a male and female arguing in a black Mercedes,” he said, noting the woman was outside the car while the man was in the back seat.



“He was throwing her belongings out of the car,” the first responder said. “She tried getting into the car but he ended up shoving her.”



“She leaned in from the front seat so that just the top part of the body was inside and I saw the gentleman choking her.”



The woman broke free from the man’s grasp, he said, noting that as she pulled back, he ripped her shirt then allegedly punched her in the face.



At that point, the first responder said he called 911 and intervened by approaching the couple.



“I yelled at him, ‘Chill out,’” he said.



The man then reportedly got out of the car and began walking away, said the first responder who followed the suspect as he walked quickly through the shrubbery behind Kohl’s at the plaza.



Deputies caught up with the suspect on foot, handcuffed him and took him into custody, Ballentine said.



A check with the Los Angeles County Fire Department revealed no call was placed or received for medical help at the location.



