Community donates to Bridge to Home during holiday season

Joining in with cities and municipalities across the nation, the Santa Clarita City Council officially recognized November as Homeless Awareness month.

“The homeless issue in Southern California has reached epidemic proportions, with nearly 60,000 people experiencing homelessness, on any given night in Los Angeles County,” said Mayor Marsha McLean. “However, here in Santa Clarita homelessness is a challenge that our city in our community has taken a proactive and collaborative stance to address.”

During the declaration, McLean spoke to the work the city has done to collaborate with stakeholders to provide services like Bridge to Home and Family Promise with the resources they need.

“There are so many ways that you can support these nonprofits from providing meals, volunteering, donating items and donating funds,” said McLean. “We all have a very big job ahead of us, but together we are going to make a true and lasting impact on those experiencing homelessness in our community.”

The declaration comes during the holiday season, a time in which volunteerism and charitable donations see an uptick, according to Bridge to Home Executive Director Mike Foley.

“It’s great for the overall community,” said Foley. “Whatever is good for helping homeless people we’re excited to support.”

But although it is the holiday season, Foley said, donations given to Bridge to Home can be used all year round.

While private organizations are working with Bridge to Home to provide Thanksgiving Day and weekend meals, officials are saying there is still room for residents to contribute on things that help people.

“We’re continuing with the same system that we have through the year, but with our terrific volunteers and folks providing the meals,” said Foley. “But there’s always a need for blankets and socks, and particularly breakfast food.”

Foley said Bridge to Home, throughout the holidays, will be providing meals and beds to approximately 60 people, as they do all year round.

“We’re open 365 days a year and having folks donate lunches or providing dinner … we’ll always have a need for that.”

For more information about Bridge to Home and how to contribute or volunteer during the holidays and/or year round, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/btohome/ or www.btohome.org/.