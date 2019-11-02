Community Health Fair coming to SCV

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is hosting its last community health fair of the year on Nov. 15, where attendees can receive a variety of health screenings and services for free. The fair runs from 7:30-10:30 a.m. at the Canyon Country Community Center.



Not only are the services free, but admission is, too. The event welcomes the public, but visitors must be at least 18 to receive the services. There is no registration or appointment necessary to attend, according to the Henry Mayo website.



The fair offers a variety of services such as blood pressure monitoring, carotid artery screenings and the seasonal flu vaccine. If an attendee would like to have a cholesterol or glucose test performed, Henry Mayo recommends they fast for at least 12 hours. In addition, resource material on diabetes, strokes, CPR training, mental health and how to maintain a healthy diet will be available.



“Attendees can bring their current medications (or a list of medications and vitamins) to the event and have an on-site pharmacist review them for any potential concerns,” the Henry Mayo website says.



These fairs take place quarterly throughout the year. The next fair will be held in May 2020. As each fair passes, they aim to expand the services they offer to their attendees.



“We want to offer even more health resources to our community,” Emily Kim, Henry Mayo marketing and community benefit specialist, said in a news release. “The screenings and resources we’ve offered in the past will still be available, along with additional health and education resources.”



For more information, call 661-200-1306.

