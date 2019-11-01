Firefighters rescue driver of car wrapped around tree



By Bobby Block

Signal Staff Writer



One person was rushed to the hospital after being rescued from a wrecked car on Copper Hill Drive, near Medlar Drive, Friday morning, according to L.A. County Fire Department Representative Marvin Lim.



First responders used hydraulic rescue tools, commonly referred to as the “jaws of life,” to extract the driver who had become trapped in his car after crashed into a tree.



Firefighters used hydraulic rescue tools to extract the driver of a vehicle that collided with a tree Friday morning. Bobby Block / The Signal.

The driver had been travelling westbound on Copper Hill Drive, where another vehicle reportedly pulled out in front of him from Medlar Drive, said Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Sgt. Brian Shreves.



The driver attempted to swerve out of the way but lost control of his vehicle after making “minor contact” with the other car. The cause of the incident is still under investigation. No one has been cited or arrested in connection with the crash, said Shreves.



The driver sustained severe injuries in the crash, but was “expected to survive,” according to Shreves.



Deputies blocked off traffic on Copper Hill Drive for at least an hour as rescue crews worked to save the trapped driver.



By 10 a.m., all lanes had been reopened to traffic.



