Deputies respond to possible robbery at Westfield Valencia Town Center, one detained

Deputies responded to a possible robbery at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, resulting in at least one person being detained by authorities.



The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. that a suspect had attempted to steal merchandise from Zumiez, a store inside the mall, according to officials.



“We received the initial call at 12:43 p.m.,” said Sgt. Ashley Turner of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Someone was detained and is in custody and that is all the additional information I have.”



Witnesses on the scene reported seeing two Sheriff’s vehicles outside the center’s entrance.

