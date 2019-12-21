Sheriff's deputies investigate reports of a robbery at the Valencia Town Center Saturday afternoon. December 21, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Deputies respond to possible robbery at Westfield Valencia Town Center, one detained

Deputies responded to a possible robbery at the Westfield Valencia Town Center on Saturday, resulting in at least one person being detained by authorities.

The call came in shortly before 1 p.m. that a suspect had attempted to steal merchandise from Zumiez, a store inside the mall, according to officials. 

“We received the initial call at 12:43 p.m.,” said Sgt. Ashley Turner of the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “Someone was detained and is in custody and that is all the additional information I have.” 

Witnesses on the scene reported seeing two Sheriff’s vehicles outside the center’s entrance.

Advertisement

Vivianna Shields

Vivianna Shields

For The Signal, Vivianna Shields covers county and health news in the Santa Clarita Valley and paginates for print issues. Vivianna is a Canyon Country local who graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 2019. Previously, Vivianna wrote for the Daily Nexus and HerCampus. Know about something newsworthy? Let’s chat! [email protected]

Latest Stories