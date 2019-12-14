Holiday cheer at the farm

The holiday season has officially begun at Gilchrist Farm Saturday with its annual, two-day holiday event the Holiday Hoedown.



Members from all over the community traveled to the farm to experience the farm setting, animals and holiday-related activities.



Andrew Reinoso takes a picture of his family atop a pile of hay at the Gilchrist Farm “Holidays at the Farm” event Saturday. December 14, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“This is the event’s fourth annual holiday event,” said Monica Gilchrist, owner of Gilchrist Farm. “We used to do a horse and rider holiday parade so once we started having larger festivals, we incorporated that into the event.”



Admission into the event was free to the public, but tickets for different activities within the event could be purchased from $5-10.



Guests could ride horses and ponies, and participate in different crafts like pinecone decorating or doll making at the craft table. Activities like spear-throwing and archery were some options that guests could choose from, which operated on a rotating schedule.



Grace Ascencion, right, works on a crafting activity beside her sister Faith at the Gilchrist Farm “Holidays at the Farm” event Saturday. December 14, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

Local businesses tabled at the event selling unique and home-made items. Tables sold jewelry while others sold hand-made jewelry boxes made with sparkles and other unique materials. Purchasing items from these tables dually supports local businesses and helps you find a unique gift for a loved one this holiday season.



Gilchrist Farm also offered a Caroling Wagon Ride which gave guests a tour of the Gilchrist property.



Throughout the property, there were different photo opportunities to snap a quick memory. Guests could have their pictures taken by the designated farm photographer in the petting zoo or with Santa Claus. Prints of the photos could be purchased for $8 upon departure from the event.



Christie Renteria and her son Christian take a selfie with animals from the Petting Zoo at the Gilchrist Farm “Holidays at the Farm” event Saturday. December 14, 2019. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“The Festive Petting Zoo” was a popular attraction filled with goats and a pig welcoming guests into the pin. One of the goats was dressed in Santa Claus attire as it stood on top of a haystack watching as the guests passed through the zoo.



“I loved seeing all of the families, and watching the kids get to touch animals,” said Tristan Ellingsworth, a first-time attendee to the Holiday Hoedown,“… I’m not from California, I’m from Oregon, and this made me feel like I was back on my grandpa’s farm for an afternoon.”

