Rain-slicked roadways contribute to commute collisions

By Jim Holt

Signal Senior Staff Writer



Rain hit the Santa Clarita Valley hard Wednesday morning, multiple traffic collisions and spinouts.



Despite the deluge of close to 1.5 inches of rain that fell on the SCV, first responders reported no significant injuries.



The rain was expected to linger throughout the night Wednesday and move completely out of the SCV by Thursday morning, Meterologist Lisa Phillips of the National Weather Office said late Wednesday afternoon.



Rain in Saugus measured 1.26 inches in a 24-hour period Wednesday, she noted, and 1.46 inches in the Newhall Pass.



As the low pressure system moved through the SCV, it created a number of slick roadways for morning commuters.



California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a solo vehicle crash involving a silver Toyota Camry that spun out on Bouquet Canyon Road between Spunky Canyon Road and Vasquez Canyon Road.



A crash shortly after that on The Old Road was branded a hit-and-run after the driver in one of the vehicles took off, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Chris Thomas.



That collision happened shortly after 10:45 a.m., just south of Stevenson Ranch Parkway.



A crash involving a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy happened just five minutes before the hit-and-run, near the same intersection.



No injuries were reported in either incident.



At 10:10 a.m., first responders were called to a pileup involving at least three vehicles in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Valencia Boulevard.



Paramedics dispatched to the call found a white sedan on its side with another vehicle wedged underneath it.



Despite the number of cars damaged in the crash there was no report of injury.



If Thursday’s morning commute sees fewer traffic collisions it’s likely to be without rain.



“There could be some rain overnight Wednesday but by morning everything should be out of your area,” Phillips said.



The next chance of rain in the SCV happens Saturday but if it happens at all it’s not expected to be a major downpour.



“That low-pressure system is pretty far north of you,” Phillips said.



