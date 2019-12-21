Santa Clarita deputies nab suspect wanted by FBI

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s arrested a suspect on Friday night that is wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to a social media post from the Sheriff’s Station, Special Assignment Team, or SAT, deputies were in Stevenson Ranch at approximately 9:30 p.m. when they conducted a traffic stop. The deputies approached the vehicle near The Old Road and Sagecrest Circle for a vehicle code violation, according to officials.

“After making contact with the male adult driver, deputies learned from law enforcement database checks that the man was being sought by the FBI, in addition to having other warrants in the system,” said the news release posted early Saturday afternoon. “The suspect, who had an extensive criminal record, was found to be in possession of multiple pieces of mail with different names/ addresses, along with fraudulent mail keys, methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia.”

The suspect, whose name was not immediately available due to the SAT report having not yet been filed with the station, was arrested and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station, according to officials.

The incident remains an active investigation.