Deputies investigate bank robbery in Valencia

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of a bank robbery Monday afternoon.

Just after 3:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a robbery on the 24000 block of Valencia Boulevard at a Chase bank branch, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

A male suspect allegedly handed a demand note to the teller in which he claimed to have a gun, Miller said.

The suspect, described as an approximately 50-year-old male wearing a black baseball cap and black hoodie, fled on foot after being provided with an unknown amount of money, Miller added.

“Deputies have been canvassing the area looking for the suspect, and as of this time, the suspect is still outstanding,” Miller said at 4 p.m., adding that no weapons were seen and no one was injured.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.