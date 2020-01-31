SCV Chamber of Commerce holds 97th Award Ceremony

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce held its 97th annual Awards and Installation Gala last weekend.

Along with cocktails and dinner, six awards were given out to local businesses and honorees. Among the business awards are: the Bella Vida senior center for nonprofit of the year, Advanced Audiology for business of the year, Corrine Barchanowicz Westfield for rising star and Daniel Otto and David Rendall of The Old Town Junction for entrepreneurial spirit.

Corrine Barchanowicz, left, is presented the Rising Star Award by SCV Councilmember Laurene Weste during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Awards and Installation Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday,January 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

SCV Mayor Pro-Tem Bill Miranda, left, presents the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award to Daniel Otto and David Rendall during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Awards and Installation Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday,January 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

“This is our most exciting event of the year,” said John Musella, president and chief strategist of the chamber. “It’s always fun to give back to our businesses, honor them and recognize them for all they do.”

Also honored at the Jan. 24 event were Daryl Osby, fire chief with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, for the Public Service Award, and College of the Canyons Chancellor Dianne Van Hook for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, left, presents the Public Service Award to Chief Daryl Osby during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Awards and Installation Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday,January 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

In a statement released by Eric Harnish, vice president of public information at COC, Van Hook said, “I am honored to receive this award on behalf of the college, and our amazing team of professionals who commit themselves every day to meeting the needs of our business community. This award is a tribute to the people of our college who dare to dream, dare to lead, and dare to do that which enables us to meet this community’s needs.”

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, left, presents the Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Awards and Installation Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday,January 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

During the award ceremony, Nancy Starczyk, chair of the board, recognized those in the audience who were elected officials, chairs, board members, teachers and those who work for nonprofit organizations, by having them stand and receive a round of applause.

“These are people that really contribute to our community,” said Starczyk.

Starczyk was installed as chair of the 2020 board of directors for the SCV Chamber of Commerce, along with 28 others on the board.

SCV Mayor Cameron Smyth, right, presents the Business of the Year Award to Steve Lettau, left, and Nola Aronson during the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce’s 97th Awards and Installation Gala held at the Hyatt Regency Valencia on Saturday,January 24, 2020. Dan Watson/The Signal

When asked what the chamber has to look forward to in the next year, Musella said it will be a busy year.

“We’re keeping an eye on some of the bills up in Sacramento that could have an effect on businesses,” he said. “We also launched a nonprofit council, which is going to connect nonprofits in the (SCV) and give them the resources they need to be successful.”

Musella added the board will be focusing on community building and engagement with the chamber to “strengthen an already strong community.”