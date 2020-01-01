Truck goes down embankment, through fence, across the train tracks and into pole

Officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall-area Station responded Wednesday morning to reports of a wild ride that ended with a truck crashing into a utility pole near the intersection of Balboa Boulevard and San Fernando Road.

When they got to the intersection, CHP officers found the driver out of the truck and apparently uninjured — allegedly with a beer car in his hand.

The ride, they learned, however, reportedly was a bumpy one.

Shortly after 10:05 a.m., CHP dispatchers received reports from motorists of a grey Chevy Silverado that went down an embankment, through a fence, across the train tracks and into a pole.

Work crews with Southern California Edison were called in to repair damage poles and live wires.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the same incident.

CHP officers made contact with the driver. Their investigation is continuing.

