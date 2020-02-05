Diesel spill, traffic collision impact morning commute

Two early morning traffic collisions slowed the commute for many traveling out of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday.
Around 5 a.m., a traffic collision involving a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 210 at Yarnell Street resulted in a diesel spill, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Pack.
An unknown amount of diesel spilled into the drain and resulted in a Sigalert due to the closure of both the northbound and southbound Interstate 5 connector to the 210, as well as the truck lanes, and the southbound Highway 14 connector to the I-5 truck lanes as a Hazmat unit worked to clear the spill, according to Caltrans officials.
A second traffic collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on the southbound I-5 at The Old Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.
Fire officials responded to reports of a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 6:22 a.m. and were on the scene at 6:34 a.m., Lim said.
No injuries were reported as a result of either incident, according to Pack and Lim.
All lane closures connected to the diesel spill were reopened just after 7:15 a.m., per Caltrans.
Advertisement