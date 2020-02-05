Diesel spill, traffic collision impact morning commute

Two early morning traffic collisions slowed the commute for many traveling out of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., a traffic collision involving a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 210 at Yarnell Street resulted in a diesel spill, said California Highway Patrol Sgt. Kevin Pack.

An unknown amount of diesel spilled into the drain and resulted in a Sigalert due to the closure of both the northbound and southbound Interstate 5 connector to the 210, as well as the truck lanes, and the southbound Highway 14 connector to the I-5 truck lanes as a Hazmat unit worked to clear the spill, according to Caltrans officials.

A traffic collision involving a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 210 at Yarnell Street resulted in a diesel spill just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Courtesy of Caltrans

A traffic collision involving a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 210 at Yarnell Street resulted in a diesel spill just after 5 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Courtesy of Caltrans

A second traffic collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on the southbound I-5 at The Old Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

Fire officials responded to reports of a traffic collision involving two vehicles at 6:22 a.m. and were on the scene at 6:34 a.m., Lim said.

A two-vehicle traffic collision occurred just before 6:30 a.m. on the southbound I-5 at The Old Road Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Courtesy of Gus Zepeda

No injuries were reported as a result of either incident, according to Pack and Lim.

All lane closures connected to the diesel spill were reopened just after 7:15 a.m., per Caltrans.

All freeway travel lanes & all connector ramps are OPEN. https://t.co/G5YN8xGud4 pic.twitter.com/OsrutXPdxo — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) February 5, 2020