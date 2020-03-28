Deputies search for search for potentially armed suspect

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies searched for a suspect Saturday afternoon in Newhall who was suspected of being armed with a knife, according to officials.

The call of a disturbance was first reported at 4:40 p.m., near the corner of Market Street and Railroad Avenue, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Sheriff search bushes for weapon. Dan Watson / The Signal.

“The call came out that there was an incident that occurred at the Metrolink Station, and that there was a suspect possibly armed with a firearm,” said Marquez.

Officials on the scene later said they suspected there was a knife that was tossed into some nearby bushes.

At 5:10 p.m, deputies continued to search for the suspect, who had reportedly fled on foot away from the Metrolink station on Market Street.

There was no report of any injuries at the scene as of the publication of this article.