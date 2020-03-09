Former fire captain accused of stalking, evading arrest returns to court

A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain accused of stalking and evading arrest returned to court Friday.

Robert Goldman, 64, was arrested on suspicion of several felony charges, along with having several outstanding charges.

On Feb. 7, Goldman is suspected of having picked up his girlfriend on the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road in Canyon Country, in violation of a restraining order, according to sheriff’s officials.

“He coaxed her into his vehicle and traveled to Palmdale,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said via email. “When they stopped to use the restroom at a business, she told employees she had been taken against her will.”

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies reportedly caught up to Goldman after deputies had received a call of kidnapping. Instead of stopping, Goldman reportedly fled the scene.

“We had a report of a kidnapping. We tried to stop him and he decided to flee,” said Lt. Joshua Borbon of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. “And we pursued.”

The chase was canceled due to high speeds, which reached as high as 100 mph. However, Goldman was eventually located by the Los Angeles Police Department’s North Hollywood Division and turned over to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“Santa Clarita Valley detectives presented the case to the San Fernando District Attorney’s Office and several felony charges were filed on Mr. Goldman, including, stalking, violation of a court order, felony evading and resisting arrest,” said Somoano. “Mr. Goldman had also been out on bail on several other previous charges and had several arrest warrants totaling $650,000 in bail.”

Goldman is scheduled to return March 12 for a setting of violation hearing.

He was being held in lieu of $1.1 million bail.