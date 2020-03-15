Newsom suggests bar closures, seniors self-isolate

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, Gov. Gavin Newsom added new suggestions to increase public safety, including asking those 65 years and older to self-isolate at home, during a news conference Sunday.

Though not mandatory, Newsom also asked for the closure of bars, wine bars, breweries and pubs, while asking restaurants to enforce “deep social distancing” by reducing their occupancy by half.

These dramatic restrictions, Newsom said, are meant to slow the rate of infection.

“If you want to establish a framework of martial law, we have the capacity to do that, but we are not at this moment feeling that is a necessity,” Newsom said.

In addition, the governor announced that visitors will be prohibited at nursing homes and hospitals for the high-risk population, except in end-of-life circumstances.

The number of coronavirus cases in California has reached 335, a 14% increase from Saturday, while there have been six deaths in the state, Newsom added.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed 16 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 69 patients, while Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has reported no further cases in Santa Clarita, keeping the total number at 2, as of Sunday.

