Pursuit suspect charged with 18 counts

One of the two suspects alleged to have shot at sheriff’s deputies and a helicopter on Highway 14 appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.

Dain E. Sanderson, 31, of Ferndale, was charged with 18 counts for his connection to the March 5 chase that ended in a deputy-involved shooting.

Sanderson was charged with the following counts: four counts of attempted murder; one count each of shooting at an occupied aircraft and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle; nine counts of assault with a firearm upon an officer; one count each of fleeing a peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly; possession of a firearm by a felon; possession for sale of a controlled substance; and transportation of a controlled substance.

His arraignment was continued until April 9, according to Greg Risling of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office.

The second suspect remains in a medical facility as of Monday. After the pursuit ended on Thursday, one suspect was shot in the leg by deputies and struck by an oncoming vehicle when he attempted to flee on foot across freeway lanes of traffic.

Sanderson’s bail has been set at $6.46 million.

The March 5 pursuit began, according to Lt. Robert Westphal of the Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau, after the two suspects reportedly shot at deputies in Palmdale from their vehicle.

They then drove onto Highway 14 heading south with deputies in pursuit at approximately 9:30 p.m.

During the pursuit, the suspects reportedly shot several times at a pursuing law enforcement helicopter, ran through a spike strip, which partially disabled their vehicle, and made it to the Interstate 5/Interstate 210 interchange before stopping and exiting the vehicle.