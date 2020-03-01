Sheriffs investigating fatal deputy-involved shooting at station

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that took place at the station Sunday.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Station, and the patient was transported to the hospital, according to Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

During a news conference near the crime scene, Lt. Alfred Derrick of the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Unit said the suspect approached the deputies in a secured parking lot.

“Suddenly, a man appeared who was walking on foot, he had a handgun in his hand,” said Derrick. “The deputies stopped their cars, they got out of their cars, they attempted to detain the man at gunpoint — ordered him numerous times to drop the firearm.”

The male suspect apparently refused and a deputy-involved shooting occurred at 2:29 p.m.

“One deputy fired two rounds striking the suspect who was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead,” said Derrick.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene shortly after the initial reports, Navarro-Suarez said. Homicide officials investigate any officer-involved shooting as a matter of protocol.

The weapon used by the suspect was reportedly a semi-automatic handgun.

Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Supervisor Cheryl Sims confirmed that units are staging for sheriff’s deputies for a reported deputy-involved shooting on Magic Mountain Parkway around 2:30 p.m.

First responders stand by while they await updates regarding the deputy involved shooting at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Gilbert Bernal / The Signal.

“That area is going to be cordoned off,” said Sims. “The deputy is not injured.” Sims said there was one patient at the back of the Sheriff’s Station.

In a tweet sent out at 3:28 p.m. from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Twitter account, officials said there was no danger to the public at this time and there were no outstanding suspects.

Olan Rodriguez was at the library when he said the lockdown began. He said he didn’t hear any gunshot, but was made aware of the activity when he came outside.

“I just came out to this,” said Rodriguez, pointing to all the law enforcement activity occurring in the parking lot. He said his car was in the parking lot and he was told he could leave but not take his car.

One witness, who declined to give his name on the scene, said that he was told he would need to leave his vehicle in the parking lot because “they don’t know whose car it was for the guy who was shot over there.”

A group of people were congregating in front of the Sheriff’s Station, a couple saying they were in the library and now stuck because their cars were behind police tape at the scene of the shooting. Some were already waiting for Ubers or other means to get home.

“The area will remain closed as (an) investigation is underway,” according to a tweet from the station.

Traffic is being turned around at Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus as officials work to investigate the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.