City: Santa Clarita skate park closed until further notice

The Santa Clarita skate park has closed off access to the public as of Thursday until further notice, city officials announced.

“The city has announced that we are officially closing the skate park,” said Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth during a live Facebook broadcast on Thursday. “At the skate park, it’s just become too difficult to ensure social distancing.”

The park will remain closed until further notice, he added.

Santa Clarita city parks and trails will continue to remain open but the public is advised to practice safety guidelines on social distancing when out around other members of the community.

These safety protocols should be taken into account “much more judiciously than they were in the weekend before, and the longer we’re able to do that and the more we continue to do that, it’s easier for the city to maintain our trails open, as well as our parks,” said Smyth.

Announcement of the skate park closure comes after the city strengthened restrictions and closures at city parks last week after large gatherings of people continued at said locations amid a spike in the spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Effective March 24, the city announced the closure of park amenities such as dog parks, park restrooms, basketball courts and tennis/pickleball courts. Sports fields and open space and trailheads remain open.

For additional information on the city’s COVID-19 response, visit https://santaclaritaemergency.com. For all local coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/2020/03/covid-19-coverage-summary.