Deputies arrest Bakersfield woman suspected of drug possession, ID theft

A Bakersfield woman was arrested in Castaic Saturday night on suspicion of being in the possession of methamphetamine and other people’s identifying information.

Around midnight Sunday, deputies patrolling near Lake Hughes Road and Castaic Road conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“Deputies discovered that the female adult driver had three outstanding warrants,” said Miller. “Deputies also found methamphetamine in the vehicle and they found the suspect in possession of personal identifying information of others.”

The identifying information, Miller said, included Social Security and driver’s license numbers.

“The suspect had a prior history of identity theft arrests,” Miller added.

The suspect, a 39-year-old woman, was transported and booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of identity theft with a prior and possession of a controlled substance.