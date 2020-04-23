Hart board to consider proposal for virtual graduations

A proposal to make all of its high school graduations virtual is set to be considered and voted on at the next William S. Hart Union High School District board meeting.

“It will be a virtual graduation and, God willing, we will have some sort of on-site celebration further on in the summer,” said board President Linda Storli.

During an emotional meeting held Wednesday night, the governing board members asked district administrators to move forward with creating a proposal to be voted on at the May 6 meeting.

Storli said it was her hope that there would be both a virtual graduation on the scheduled date, and then a follow-up, on-site celebration would occur sometime in July, depending on where county health regulations are at that point due to COVID-19.

“We’ve got a team working on how that will work out,” said Storli.

The virtual graduations, as of Thursday, would take place on the same days they were previously scheduled. However, Storli said there may no longer be the morning-evening schedule, with one high school graduating in the morning and one graduating in the evening.

The graduations will be streamed online so family members can watch and enjoy the ceremonies from their homes, Storli said.

“People can tune in and watch it,” said Storli. “So, Grandma can watch it live and they can watch it live, also.”

Each of the six high schools with graduating classes, Storli said, are forming committees made up of students, staff and administrators to create site-specific graduations they feel would be unique to each of their graduating classes.

Storli added a number of details were still being considered and the district would be announcing more information in the coming weeks.