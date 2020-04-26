Supes to discuss plan to reopen county

Los Angeles County Seal.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is set to introduce a motion to lay the groundwork for safely reopening the county at Tuesday’s meeting.

Filed by Supervisor Kathryn Barger of the 5th District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and Supervisor Hilda Solis, the measures are expected to plan on relaxing restrictions of the stay-at-home directive that is set to expire May 15.

The county’s Department of Public Health, Department of Health Services, Department of Mental Health and any other appropriate departments are to provide a report detailing measures needed for containment of COVID-19 and prerequisites for relaxing the order. 

In addition, the business community and labor partners are expected to contribute on these plans.

Those plans are then expected to be reported back to the Board of Supervisors within seven days. 

The Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday. For more information, visit bos.lacounty.gov

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.

