Three-vehicle collision results in overturned vehicle on Highway 14

A three-vehicle collision ended with one vehicle overturning on Highway 14 on Tuesday.

The call came in at approximately 1:54 p.m. on the southbound side of the 14 south of Via Princessa.

“There was no one trapped, but one vehicle overturned,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Emergency personnel load a single patient into the back on an ambulance following a traffic collision on Highway 14. Dan Watson / The Signal.

One patient was transported from the scene and taken to the hospital due to the injuries they sustained.

A SigAlert was issued due to the incident at 2:33 p.m. and officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The HOV and No. 1 lanes were closed temporarily.