Three-vehicle collision results in overturned vehicle on Highway 14

A three-vehicle collision ended with one vehicle overturning on Highway 14 on Tuesday.
The call came in at approximately 1:54 p.m. on the southbound side of the 14 south of Via Princessa.
“There was no one trapped, but one vehicle overturned,” said Leslie Lua, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
One patient was transported from the scene and taken to the hospital due to the injuries they sustained.
A SigAlert was issued due to the incident at 2:33 p.m. and officials worked to investigate and clear the scene. The HOV and No. 1 lanes were closed temporarily.
