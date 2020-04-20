Wilk to host tele-town hall on mental health amid COVID-19

State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, scheduled a tele-town hall for Thursday to discuss mental health amid the coronavirus crisis.

The public will have a chance to raise questions and hear from experts about the effects of stress on one’s mental, emotional and physical health due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wilk is expected to be joined by Antelope Valley-based health experts, including: Dr. Roger Giron, former head of the Mental Health Unit at Antelope Valley Hospital; and Dr. Larry Stock, deputy mayor for health for the city of Lancaster.

Experts will share information on the pandemic, tips and resources to help one cope.

Those interested in joining the call should RSVP by 5 p.m. on Tuesday as there is a limited capacity. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/ybvdh6hu.