Woman who allegedly stole allergy medicine arrested after leaving behind cellphone and wallet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman who allegedly stole allergy medicine from a Saugus store after she left behind her cellphone and wallet.

The 50-year-old from Valley Village was arrested Friday on suspicion of petty theft, as well as being in possession of brass knuckles. She also had three outstanding warrants, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The incident started at a Saugus grocery store when the woman allegedly stole $500 worth of allergy medication.

“In her haste, she set her cellphone and wallet down in the store and left them behind,” Miller said in a social media post on Monday. “A few hours later, she returned to the store in an attempt to retrieve her personal items, and store personnel immediately notified our station.”

Harris had allegedly tried to change her appearance and said “‘her friend’ was shopping for her,” but deputies had identified her as the individual who had previously been at the store earlier that day, Miller said.

The woman was held in lieu of $78,000 bail at the SCV station, according to the station’s arrest log.