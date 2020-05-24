Deputies respond to grand theft at Costco

Deputies responded to reports of a grand theft at the Costco in Canyon Country on Sunday afternoon for the second time this week.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call that several people had come into the store and stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 1:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Keith Greene.

The suspects then fled the store and drove away, Greene said.

About an hour later, deputies were unable to locate the suspects, though the investigation remains ongoing, Greene added.

This comes after four people also were taken into custody for a grand theft at Costco on Friday.

Deputies responding to reports of a grand theft at the Costco in Canyon Country on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal