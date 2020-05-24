Deputies respond to grand theft at Costco

Deputies responding to reports of a grand theft at the Costco in Canyon Country on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Deputies responded to reports of a grand theft at the Costco in Canyon Country on Sunday afternoon for the second time this week.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call that several people had come into the store and stolen more than $950 worth of goods around 1:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Keith Greene.

The suspects then fled the store and drove away, Greene said.

About an hour later, deputies were unable to locate the suspects, though the investigation remains ongoing, Greene added.

This comes after four people also were taken into custody for a grand theft at Costco on Friday.

Deputies responding to reports of a grand theft at the Costco in Canyon Country on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Bobby Block/The Signal

Advertisement

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga

Emily Alvarenga covers features and business for The Signal. She's new to the paper and Santa Clarita, but hasn't moved far from her hometown of Temecula, California. Emily graduated from San Diego State University in 2017 and has been writing and reporting since high school.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS