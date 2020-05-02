Firefighters extricate man through windshield after rollover crash

A two-vehicle crash resulted in firefighters needing to pull a trapped man out of a rolled-over vehicle late Friday night.

The crash was first reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 11:57 p.m., near the corner of Wiley Canyon Road and Canerwell Street.

Firefighters had to remove the windshield of the overturned vehicle in order to extricate the male victim.

Firefighters work to extricate a man from a rolled-over vehicle in Newhall Friday night, May 1, 2020. Photos courtesy of Rick McClure.

“They found one person trapped,” said Fire Department Supervisor Bernard Peters.

The extricated man appeared to have non-life threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics on the scene before being transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.