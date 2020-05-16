Investigation continues as two stabbings leave one dead, one transported to hospital

Two separate stabbings resulted in one man dying and another person transported to the hospital late Friday night, as law enforcement continued an investigation into whether the incidents were related.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel first responded to reports of a stabbing in front of an apartment complex on the 25700 block of Hogan Drive at around 11:26 p.m., according to spokeswoman Amy McBride.

One patient was transported to the hospital as a result. There was no immediate information regarding the gender, age or condition of the person.

About 25 minutes later and two miles southeast of that location on the 23400 block of Lyons Avenue, first responders received additional reports of another stabbing.

“Sheriff’s were en route at 7-Eleven, and it looks like it was a possible DOA (dead on arrival),” said McBride.

The person was reported to be a man whose age was not immediately known.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies, who responded to both incidents after first receiving reports of a stabbing at a separate 7-Eleven on Lyons Avenue at 11 p.m., were still investigating whether the incidents were related.

“Whether or not they were related, we are still investigating at this time, and we are working on a timeline,” said Sgt. Cox, who only referred to his first name with his first initial “B,” adding that the investigation continued well after midnight.