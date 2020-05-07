Man arrested on suspicion of pointing gun at wife

A suspected domestic violence issue spiraled into an instance of assault with a deadly weapon in Castaic on Tuesday, sheriff’s deputies reported.

Around 10:30 p.m, deputies were called to the 29000 block of San Remo Place due to a family disturbance call.

During the call, deputies suspect the husband at the home threatened his wife by brandishing a firearm at her.

The 37-year-old Castaic man was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and intimidating a victim.

The wife was not physically harmed by the weapon and was not transported to the hospital following the incident, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.