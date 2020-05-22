Newhall District announces newest assistant superintendents

Newhall School District officials announced two new assistant superintendents Thursday.

Amanda Montemayor was named assistant superintendent in charge of Human Resources,, and Sheri Staszewski was named the assistant superintendent of business services.

Montemayor has been working in the Newhall School District since 2002 and served as a long-term substitute teacher, curriculum specialist, general education teacher, special day class teacher, assistant principal, principal and, most recently, as the director of human resources.

Montemayor holds a bachelor’s degree from California State University, San Marcos, and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of La Verne.

Staszewski recently came from the Santa Paula Unified School District, where she served as an assistant superintendent of business services for two years. She also worked as a chief business officer in California public schools for the past 12 years.

Staszewski holds a bachelor’s degree in social science from Chapman University and a master’s of business administration from the University of California, Riverside.

“They are excited to work collaboratively with NSD teachers, staff, parents and students,” said an NSD news release about the two superintendents. “They will work hard to ensure high achievement for all students, carrying forward Newhall’s tradition of excellence.”