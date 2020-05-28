Power outage in Valencia affects 3,800 resident

A power outage in Valencia reportedly affected 3,887 residents Thursday afternoon.

The outage was first reported at approximately 4 p.m. near the corner of Copper Hill Drive and Camino del Arte Drive.

The northern border of the outage was Reyes Adobe Way, to the east was McBean Parkway, to the west was Rye Canyon and to the south was Smyth Drive.

The Southern California Edison outage website said the estimated time of restoration would be between 6:30-7 p.m., according to Taelor Bakewell, a spokeswoman with Southern California Edison.

As of 5 p.m., crews working on the scene had been able to drop the number of affected to 1,588, but were still on the scene analyzing the problem, Bakewell said.