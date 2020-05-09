SUV rollover slows Castaic traffic; no injuries reported

A silver SUV rolled over onto its side on an Interstate 5 embankment Saturday morning, causing slight traffic delays for commuters.

The collision was reported on the northbound side of the I-5, north of Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic at approximately 11:15 a.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The silver SUV overturned on the embankment but no persons were trapped inside the vehicle, according to Sims.

Units were on the scene by 11:23 a.m. and as of 11:30 a.m. were still working to clear the scene.