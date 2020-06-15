City moves forward with July 4 fireworks show, restrictions underway

Santa Clarita’s annual fireworks show will take place this year following monthslong stay-at-home directives, but details of safety restrictions are still being ironed out, city officials announced Monday.

The planned show is scheduled to take place at its usual location at the recently reopened Westfield Valencia Town Center on July 4 at 9:15 p.m., according to a city news release.

The announcement comes after the Santa Clarita City Council brainstormed how Independence Day celebrations could look this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. On May 26, the council discussed the possibility of still holding the fireworks show, but taking into account the fact that crowds and large gatherings are still prohibited countywide.

Every year, the show, typically a 20-minute pyrotechnic display, brings hundreds of spectators to gather at the Town Center and the mall’s parking lot. This year’s $30,000 show was approved in February, prior to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Council members discussed the possibility of livestreaming the show, and/or encouraging to view the display from their vehicles. Details into the restrictions for viewing the fireworks show are expected to be discussed by city officials later this week, according to Carrie Lujan, the city’s communications manager.

Mayor Cameron Smyth also said at the council meeting that canceling the show could tempt some residents to ignite fireworks at home, which is illegal in the city of Santa Clarita.

“Our first responders have been through so much these past few months, as our entire community has,” said Smyth in a statement. “Let’s not add any extra burden to our emergency room workers, firefighters and other first responders by using illegal fireworks that can cause burns, injuries and destructive fires.”

Residents are encouraged to report illegal fireworks anonymously by calling the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121 rather than dialing 911, and to use the city’s online Resident Service Center to file reports. Data entered is sent to the Sheriff’s Station so they can know where to patrol.

For more information on firework use in Santa Clarita, firework municipal code, pet safety and additional resources, visit santa-clarita.com/fireworks.