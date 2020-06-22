Jackknifed big rig leaking fuel prompts Hazmat response

A multivehicle traffic collision involving a jackknifed big rig leaking fuel on Highway 126 Monday afternoon prompted a response from Hazmat units.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a four-vehicle crash on Highway 126 around 1:45 p.m., according to Supervisor Leslie Lua.

“It’s a collision on (Highway) 126 at Commerce Center Drive on the westbound side,” California Highway Patrol Officer Brandt said. “The Fire Department is partially blocking the No. 2 lane.”

California Highway Patrol officers respond to a multivehicle traffic collision involving a big rig Monday afternoon. June 22, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal

“There’s one truck with a fuel leak,” Lua added, which prompted a Hazmat response.

No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.