Pursuit that ends at Henry Mayo’s ER nearly injures one deputy

A woman is facing multiple charges after leading Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies in a brief pursuit that ended at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and nearly injured a deputy.

The 50-year-old suspect is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon using a vehicle, reckless driving, and evading and resisting arrest, according to Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller.

The incident commenced around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday after deputies received multiple calls of a vehicle driving erratically near Haskell Canyon Road and Caraway Lane in Saugus.

“Patrol units found a car matching the description. The deputy did a traffic stop and determined a field sobriety test should be conducted,” said Miller. “When the deputy asked the driver to step out of the car, she sped off and pulled the deputy a few feet.”

The responding deputy was not injured, she said.

Soon after, a slow-speed pursuit initiated and terminated at the ER area of the hospital where she was arrested.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station declined to give the suspect’s name as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday saying detectives were still working on processing the report, officials said.