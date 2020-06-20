Three new COVID-19 related deaths in Santa Clarita

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 has increased by three in the SCV, while the number of confirmed cases in the last 24 hours increased by 18.

Santa Clarita has a total of 2,837 cases, including those associated with an outbreak at Pitchess Detention Center, and 30 deaths total, according to a report from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Countywide, the DPH reported 2,056 new cases of COVID-19 and 48 new deaths. This brings the total number of cases to 81,636 and the total number of deaths 3,110.

Of those who died, 36 people were over the age of 65, seven people were between the age of 41 and 65 and two people were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old.

The mortality rate within the county is now 3.8% among confirmed cases.

Henry Mayo released its latest figures Wednesday, reporting a total of 2,343 patients had been tested — many of whom have been tested more than once — with 249 tests returning positive, 2,328 negative and 77 still pending, according to Moody. Seven people remained in the hospital and 94 have recovered and been discharged, he added.

Of those who died at the hospital, the hospital declined to give any information about the deceased due to patient privacy policy, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 2,837 as of Saturday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 950

Unincorporated – Acton: 19

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 9

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 39

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,729 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 2

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Saugus: 5

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 47

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 23

Unincorporated – Valencia: 12