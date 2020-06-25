Villanueva calls for multi-agency officer-involved shooting task force

Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced his support Thursday for a task force designed to highlight the issue of law enforcement investigations into officer-involved shootings.

The Thursday afternoon announcement, which began with Villanueva saying he would like to move policing forward, said he met with other law enforcement agencies to create the Multiagency Officer Involved Shooting Taskforce.

In publicly available information, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department breaks shootings down into “hit shooting,” “non hit shooting,” animal shooting, other shooting, unintentional discharge and warning shot.

In 2019 there were a total of 43 deputy-involved shootings throughout the Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, and 45 in 2018. This year, according to L.A. County open data, there have been four “hit” shootings by LASD deputies.

Villanueva said in his statement on Thursday that the main goal of the task force will be to form a cooperative effort with multiple agencies to conduct investigations for use-of-force incidents that result in death.

“I have complete confidence in our homicide detectives, and the other detectives throughout our county, but we want to continue building trust, increasing transparency and making the process more reassuring for our communities,” the statement said.