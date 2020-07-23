Deputies search for missing ‘at-risk’ Saugus resident

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing “at-risk” Saugus resident.

David James Kayvanfar, 36, was last seen on July 20 near his home on the 28400 block of Santa Catarina Road.

Kayvanfar is possibly suicidal, according to SCV Sheriff’s Station officials.

He is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and is bald.

“His family members are concerned,” read a press bulletin about his disappearance.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google play or the App Store, or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.