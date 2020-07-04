Hiker airlifted from Whitney Canyon Park to hospital

One person airlifted from Whitney Canyon Park on July 4, 2020. Dan Watson/ The Signal
A woman was transported to the hospital via helicopter after hiking in a Newhall trail on Saturday afternoon. 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received reports of a medical emergency around 12:05 p.m. in Newhall Avenue near Whitney Canyon Park. 

“They were having problems up in a Newhall trail and an engine and helicopter went out,” said Fire Department spokesman Bernard Peters, adding that the woman was having complications, such as dizziness, but was in stable conditions. 

The hiker was airlifted from the hills of the park and sent to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment shortly after. 

