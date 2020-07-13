L.A. County COVID-19 spike continues; Henry Mayo reports additional death

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials Monday announced 2,593 additional COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total in L.A. County to 136,129.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital also reported one additional death related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the Santa Clarita Valley to 38.

Due to patient privacy policy, the hospital declined to give any information about the newly reported deceased other than to say that the patient died over the weekend, according to hospital spokesman Patrick Moody.

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California is once again pulling back on reopening with a new order set to go into effect immediately, shutting indoor operations in fitness centers, places of worship and hair salons across 30 counties, including Los Angeles County. Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said a new local health officer order is set to be released Monday.

“Our data shows us that every day, thousands of people in our communities are being infected with COVID-19,” Ferrer said. “I know this step back in our recovery journey is disheartening, but we must do everything in our power to stop the spread of this virus.”

In addition, Public Health reported 13 new deaths countywide, bringing the total to 3,822 deaths related to COVID-19.

Of those who died, all were over the age of 65 years old and nine had underlying health conditions.

On Monday, there were 2,056 people hospitalized in L.A. County, 28% of whom are in the ICU and 20% of whom are on ventilators, a figure that remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen a month ago.

Testing results are available for more than 1.3 million individuals, with 9% of all people testing positive, per Public Health.

In the SCV, 45 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, with 39 in the city of Santa Clarita, two each in Castaic and Stevenson Ranch, and one each in Canyon Country and Valencia.

Henry Mayo officials also released weekly tallies Monday, which showed that around 400 tests have been conducted since Wednesday, totalling 4,316 since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 454 returned positive and 4,010 negatives, while 484 remain pending, according to Moody. A total of 137 people have recovered and 15 remained at the hospital — an increase of four since Wednesday.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,667 on Monday, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,587

Unincorporated – Acton: 34

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 55

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,821 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Saugus: 10

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 82

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 23

