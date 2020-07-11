Number of SCV cases jumps by 51 in last day

The number of cases within the Santa Clarita Valley has increased by 51 in the last day, bringing the total number of cases locally to 3,566.

In Los Angeles County as a whole, according to a Saturday report from the L.A. County Public Health Department, there have been 57 new confirmed deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

There are currently more than 2,000 people currently hospitalized in hospitals around the county, 27% of whom are in the ICU and 18% that are on ventilators.

“This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago,” said the county press release.

In total, within L.A. County there have been 130,242 positive cases of COVID-19 and 3,793 deaths. The mortality rate for the disease remains at 2.9%.

Of the 51 people that passed away, 37 people were over the age of 65 years old, 11 people who died were between the ages of 41 and 65 years old, and three people who died were between the ages of 18 and 40 years old. 43 people had underlying health conditions.

Four deaths were reported by the City of Long Beach and two deaths reported by the city of Pasadena.

Since the onset of the pandemic, 93% of those who have died due to complications related to COVID have had underlying conditions.

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital on Wednesday released its weekly tallies, showing that more than 660 tests have been conducted over the past week for a total of 3,936 since the start of the pandemic. Of that total figure, 415 returned positive and 3,671 negatives, while 407 remain pending, according to spokesman Patrick Moody. A total of 132 people have recovered and 11 remained at the hospital — a decrease of eight over the last seven days.

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, totaled 3,515 Friday, which, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 1,502

Unincorporated – Acton: 34

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 15

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 52

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,817 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 1

Unincorporated – Newhall: 3

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 1

Unincorporated – Saugus: 8

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 0

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 79

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 34

Unincorporated – Valencia: 19

To view all coronavirus-related stories, visit signalscv.com/category/news/coronavirus.