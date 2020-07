An overturned big rig in Gorman has resulted in a lane closure and traffic delays.

The incident was first reported to California Highway Patrol 8:42 a.m. Friday on the northbound side of Interstate 5 near Gorman School Road.

The big rig reportedly landed on it’s side on the right-hand side of the road.

Caltrans has reportedly requested for the No. 4 lane to be closed down.