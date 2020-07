A rollover traffic collision on Highway 14 in Acton sent at least two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to reports of a traffic collision with an overturned vehicle just after noon on northbound Highway 14, north of Escondido Canyon Road, according to Supervisor Cherl Sims.

A single-vehicle rollover crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 14 near the Escondidio Canyon Road Exit in Acton sends at least two people to the hospital Sunday afternoon. July 05, 2020. Bobby Block / The Signal.

“Two people were transported locally to a hospital,” Sims said.

No information was immediately available on the extent of their injuries.