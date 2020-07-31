Three-vehicle crash snarls traffic on 14 freeway in Agua Dulce

A three-vehicle crash caused a traffic snarl on State Route 14 in Agua Dulce on Friday afternoon.

Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters responded to reports of a traffic collision on the northbound lanes of the 14 freeway at Escondido Canyon Road at around 1:02 p.m., according to Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim.

“There were no transports” and no reported injuries, he said.

California Highway Patrol officers also responded to the crash, which involved two sedans and a trailer truck hauling a water truck, according to the CHP log.

A SigAlert was issued following the crash that blocked the carpool lane and backed up traffic to Agua Dulce Canyon Road. Delays were expected to last up to two hours.