Backup called in for suspected deputy-involved fight

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between a deputy and a suspect Friday afternoon in Valencia.
The report came in shortly before 4 p.m., near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Town Center Drive.
“A (vandalism suspect) approached a deputy and was confrontational,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.
The suspect was possibly striking car windshields with a skateboard, Miller said.
“He’s in custody now,” she added.
A handful of sheriff’s deputy vehicles were spotted at the intersection within a few minutes of the initial report.
Leslie Lua of the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that no ambulances of county Fire Department personnel had been called to the scene.
