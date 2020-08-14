Backup called in for suspected deputy-involved fight

Deputies responded to a report of a fight between a deputy and a suspect Friday afternoon in Valencia.



The report came in shortly before 4 p.m., near the intersection of McBean Parkway and Town Center Drive.

“A (vandalism suspect) approached a deputy and was confrontational,” said Shirley Miller, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The suspect was possibly striking car windshields with a skateboard, Miller said.

“He’s in custody now,” she added.

A handful of sheriff’s deputy vehicles were spotted at the intersection within a few minutes of the initial report.

Leslie Lua of the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported that no ambulances of county Fire Department personnel had been called to the scene.