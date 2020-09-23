Coroner identifies man killed in Acton crash

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified Allen Gaitan, a 41-year-old from Palmdale, as the man who died in a solo-vehicle traffic collision Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of the collision on Highway 14, south of Mountain Spring Road, finding that the driver, Gaitan, had veered off the freeway and collided with a fence after falling down the embankment, according to a CHP press release.

As a result, Gaitan was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger sustained major injuries and was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital, according to CHP officials.

“Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in this collision,” per the CHP release.