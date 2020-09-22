L.A. County hits first milestone in move toward fewer restrictions

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials announced Tuesday the county’s COVID-19 metrics have met the threshold for Tier 2 in the state’s blueprint for reopening.

The county must continue to meet these metrics for two consecutive weeks before moving from the “purple” tier and into “red,” which is the “substantial risk” level that would allow for more reopenings.

Counties in the red tier must have only four to seven new diagnoses per 100,000 residents per day and a testing positivity rate of 5-8%.

According to the state’s metrics for L.A. County, the county’s seven-day average positivity rate is 2.8%, and though its case rate is above the threshold at 7.7 per 100,000 residents, its adjusted case rate is 7.0, which is adjusted depending on the county’s testing volume. This data is based on results from the week ending Sept. 12.

If these metrics hold, L.A. County would be given permission to allow some indoor businesses to resume indoor operations, although with a 25% capacity, following the two-week period.

“Public Health is heartened that Los Angeles County has met the thresholds that may allow us in the near future to move into Tier 2 of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy,” Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a prepared statement. “We plan to closely monitor our data to understand how effectively we are slowing the spread of COVID-19 after the Labor Day holiday and the impact of reopening schools for high-need students and reopening hair salons for indoor operations.”

Public Health also released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Tuesday:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 810

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 262,133

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 40

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,401

Hospitalizations countywide: 745; 28% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 18: 11, with 246 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 18

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 5,840

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 58

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,349

Unincorporated – Acton: 69

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 26

1Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 132

Unincorporated – Castaic: 1,943 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 3

Unincorporated – Newhall: 7

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 6

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 159

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 69

Unincorporated – Valencia: 42

