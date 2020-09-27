COVID: Public Health reports 1,236 new cases countywide, 28 for SCV

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials released the following updated COVID-19 statistics Saturday, adding that while a surge in cases related to Labor Day may be possible, it’s unlikely to be as sharp as the Memorial Day and July 4th holidays:

Countywide COVID-19 cases reported in the past 24 hours: 1,236

Total COVID-19 cases in L.A. County: 266,988

New deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours: 18

Total COVID-19 deaths in L.A. County: 6,504

Public Health reported 23 cases and 2 deaths previously reported were found not to be L.A. County residents.

Hospitalizations countywide: 715; 29% of whom are in the ICU

Hospitalizations at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as of Sept. 25: 12, with 255 discharged since the onset of the pandemic

COVID-19 cases reported in the Santa Clarita Valley in the past 24 hours: 28, 11 of which were attributed under Castaic

Total COVID-19 cases in the SCV: 6,069

Total COVID-19 deaths in the SCV: 58, one additional reported by Henry Mayo on Sept. 25

The number of SCV cases, including all area health care providers’ daily figures and those at Pitchess Detention Center, broken down into region, are as follows:

City of Santa Clarita: 3,437

Unincorporated – Acton: 70

Unincorporated – Agua Dulce: 27

Unincorporated – Bouquet Canyon: 8

Unincorporated – Canyon Country: 134

Unincorporated – Castaic: 2,059 (majority of Castaic cases come from Pitchess Detention Center, exact number unavailable)

Unincorporated – Lake Hughes: 4

Unincorporated – Newhall: 8

Unincorporated – Placerita Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – San Francisquito Canyon/Bouquet Canyon: 0

Unincorporated – Sand Canyon: 7

Unincorporated – Saugus: 27

Unincorporated – Saugus/Canyon Country: 2

Unincorporated – Stevenson Ranch: 164

Unincorporated – Val Verde: 76

Unincorporated – Valencia: 46

