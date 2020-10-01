Deputies respond to reported Saugus jewelry store robbery

Two men reportedly walked into a Saugus jewelry store Wednesday afternoon and left without paying despite being asked to stop.

The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. on the 26500 block of Bouquet Canyon Road as a robbery.

“Deputies are en route there now,” said Lt. Rod Loughridge of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at 5:03 p.m.

The suspects reportedly fled from the store, which is located on the corner of Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road, on foot with the $8,000 piece of gold jewelry they allegedly stole.

No weapons were used, according to the initial report.

As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, the suspects remained at large, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.