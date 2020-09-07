Winds, heat prompt notice of possible power outages

Santa Clarita Valley residents were notified of possible power outages over the next couple of days as the heat wave prompts concern over brush fires.

Edison customers across Los Angeles County, including many in the SCV, were notified about the possibility of public safety power shut offs, or PSPS, over the next 48 hours, as triple-digit temperatures and incoming winds continue.

The outages could occur sometime in the next 48 hours, though they may occur earlier or later depending on actual weather conditions, Edison officials said in the notice.

As the heat continues, winds are expected to begin picking up to 10-20 mph after midnight Sunday, according to Kathy Hoxsie, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

“In the mountains to the north of Santa Clarita, we’re definitely looking at winds at least through Wednesday,” Hoxsie said.

Winds are projected to be 15-25 mph Monday, with gusts up to 35 mph into Wednesday, along with triple-digit temperatures expected to stay until Tuesday.

“Of course the big concern with wind is how it affects any fires that initiate,” Hoxise added. “Heat and dry conditions will cause fires to ignite more readily, but it’s the wind that makes them a monster, really.”

For more information on PSPS, visit sce.com/wildfire/psps.