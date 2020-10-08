Multiple people trapped following rollover traffic collision

Multiple people were trapped after their vehicle rolled over and crashed in Stevenson Ranch on Wednesday. 

The call came in at 5:38 p.m. near the intersection of Poe Parkway and Hemingway Avenue. 

“Looks like we’re on the scene working to extricate (multiple) people,” said Supervisor Bernard Peters of the Los Angeles County Fire Department. 

As of 5:45 p.m., officials on the scene had not yet reported if any of the victims had been extricated. Peters also said they had not yet reported a specific number of people trapped.

Caleb Lunetta

